DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Reaches $193.26 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $193.26 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,615.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.77 or 0.00678498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00123234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00064750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00090603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,043,868,951 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

