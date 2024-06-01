Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$143.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RY opened at C$148.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$138.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$149.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

