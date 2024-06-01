CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $241.06 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00003952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $241.06 million and $328,575.70 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,645.33 or 1.00043079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011975 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00117932 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004026 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,215,578 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.62498937 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $398,769.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

