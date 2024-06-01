Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.09 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $33.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.53 or 0.00011132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009371 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,645.33 or 1.00043079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011975 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00117932 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004026 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,330,284 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,325,061.46966168 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.45673158 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $36,179,941.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

