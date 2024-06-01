Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.86 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.86 million and $28,638.30 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00086877 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012275 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

