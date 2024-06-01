Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $96.80 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Ardor has a total market cap of $96.80 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00053247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

