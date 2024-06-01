ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,116.39

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 89.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $388.67 million and approximately $24,116.39 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,645.33 or 1.00043079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011975 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00117932 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.21546569 USD and is down -38.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $46,105.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

