Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 102,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXR. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth $3,450,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vox Royalty by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,416,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,801 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vox Royalty Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ VOXR opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 million, a PE ratio of 222.22 and a beta of 0.85. Vox Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.50%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

