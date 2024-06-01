Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waldencast by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Waldencast by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waldencast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP increased its stake in Waldencast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 6,247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 269,999 shares in the last quarter.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of WALDW opened at $0.24 on Friday. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

