Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

VRRM stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

