Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,748 shares in the company, valued at $29,752,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,105 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,011,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,172,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $29.66 on Friday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

