Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Grows By 23.7%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after acquiring an additional 542,432 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 422,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,279,000 after acquiring an additional 392,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,418,000 after buying an additional 211,032 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.4 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $252.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $254.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

