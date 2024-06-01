WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Up 21.5% in May

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WaFd Price Performance

WaFd stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. WaFd has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

About WaFd

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WaFd stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WaFd, Inc ( NASDAQ:WAFDP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

