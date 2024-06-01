Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.82. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $150.51 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 501.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2,928.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

