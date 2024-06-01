VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Up 20.6% in May

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,500 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
VSE Stock Performance
NASDAQ VSEC opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.68. VSE has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts predict that VSE will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
VSE Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in VSE by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VSE by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in VSE by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSEC
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What are earnings reports?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.