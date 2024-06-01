VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Up 20.6% in May

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,500 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.68. VSE has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts predict that VSE will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in VSE by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VSE by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in VSE by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

