Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Short Interest Up 23.6% in May

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 655,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

