Short Interest in Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Drops By 17.7%

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 354,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Webuy Global Stock Down 61.4 %
Shares of WBUY stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Webuy Global has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
Webuy Global Company Profile
