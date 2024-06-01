Short Interest in Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Drops By 17.7%

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 354,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of WBUY stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Webuy Global has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

