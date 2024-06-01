Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 448,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 1,589.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 2,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 296,124 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.