Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,860,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,341,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $14,656,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

