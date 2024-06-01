Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,697 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of News by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

News Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of News stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.