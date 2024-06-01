Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 22,592 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,592 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.45% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $85,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,147.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,033.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $504,989 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SMLP opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.87 million during the quarter.

About Summit Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.