Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $25,448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after buying an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

Insider Activity

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

