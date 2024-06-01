Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,648 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $62,732,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 177,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 151,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

