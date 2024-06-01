Intech Investment Management LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

