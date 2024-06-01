Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,688,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $312.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.02 and a 200 day moving average of $273.95. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $328.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

