Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on THG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

THG stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.73. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.