Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,679,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,824,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $196.68 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average of $220.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

