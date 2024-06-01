Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,938 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMG opened at $162.60 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $169.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

