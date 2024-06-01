Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $145,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.72 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

