Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,250 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $25,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 193,166 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.