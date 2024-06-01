Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,626 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,279,000 after acquiring an additional 254,304 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $5,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.9 %

Amdocs stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $77.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

