Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $25.57 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 891,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.58% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Radian Group stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

