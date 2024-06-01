Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 228,561 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of BorgWarner worth $24,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BWA opened at $35.70 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

