Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.41 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.