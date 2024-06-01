Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,533 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 344.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $5,410,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,363,219.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,476 shares of company stock worth $86,608,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

