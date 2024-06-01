Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,402 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $22,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

