Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $177.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

