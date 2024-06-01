Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $387.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

