Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 705,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,850,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.59% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,723,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,249,000 after acquiring an additional 556,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 337,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,772,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

