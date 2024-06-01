Parallel Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co.

