Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VAW stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $191.25. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

