Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $358,837,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,417,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 50.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 303,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $185.18 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.