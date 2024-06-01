Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

