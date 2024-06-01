Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $20,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Teleflex by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.29.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $209.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.15. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

