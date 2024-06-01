Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 27,610 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,341,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,550,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after purchasing an additional 211,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.37 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

