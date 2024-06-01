Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,089 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 133,419 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 307,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 272,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,528,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,634,000 after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

