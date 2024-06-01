Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

LYV stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

