Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Leidos worth $18,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,191,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 479,906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $147.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

