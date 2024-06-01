Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,505 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Caesars Entertainment worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,820,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.