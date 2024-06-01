Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 69.60%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
Ceapro Trading Down 13.0 %
CRPOF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Ceapro has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
About Ceapro
