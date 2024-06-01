Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 69.60%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Trading Down 13.0 %

CRPOF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Ceapro has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

